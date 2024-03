Musculoskeletal

MALAT1 as an osteoporosis-suppressing and bone metastasis-inhibiting lncRNA

Recent genome-wide association studies identified an association between low bone mineral density (BMD) and a single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) at the MALAT1 locus, but there is no functional evidence on the role of MALAT1 alterations in BMD or osteoporosis. Hence, scientists at MD Anderson Cancer Center aimed to assess the functional role of MALAT1 alterations in low BMD and osteoporosis.