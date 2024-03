Immuno-oncology

Defence Therapeutics reports promise with ARM-002 in melanoma model

Defence Therapeutics Inc. has announced the successful testing of a second-generation anticancer vaccine, ARM-002, using its lead anticancer molecule Accutox. When tested as a therapeutic vaccine in a melanoma cancer model, ARM-002 led to an 80% complete response when combined with an anti-PD-1 immune-checkpoint inhibitor.