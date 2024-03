Endocrine/Metabolic

Cinfina Pharma obtains IND clearance for PYY3-36 analogue CIN-110 for obesity

Cinfina Pharma Inc. has obtained FDA clearance of its IND application for CIN-110, a PYY3-36 analogue, allowing it to initiate a first in-human study in otherwise healthy subjects with obesity. CIN-110 is a stable and long-acting analogue of PYY3-36 being developed both as a monotherapy and for co-administration for obesity.