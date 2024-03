Cancer

SGR-1505, a MALT1 allosteric inhibitor with potent antitumor efficacy in models of B-cell lymphoma

Mucosa-associated lymphoid tissue lymphoma translocation protein 1 (MALT1) is a key regulator of physiological antigen receptor signaling in B cells and T cells, as it is the only component of the MALT1-BCL10-CARD11 (CBM) signalosome with proteolytic activity.