Cancer

Structural change in c-Myc binding site could make it druggable

Scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have found a new region in the c-Myc oncogene that would allow the development of a binding compound to target it. Their discovery is based on a structural switch that leads to open and closed conformations of the domain, allowing or not its interaction with a protein required for the oncogenic activity of c-Myc.