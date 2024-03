Endocrine/Metabolic

UK clearance for phase I/II trial of Beam’s BEAM-302 for α1-antitrypsin deficiency

Beam Therapeutics Inc. has received clearance of its clinical trial authorization (CTA) application by the U.K.’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency for BEAM-302, an in vivo base editor, as a potential treatment for patients with α1-antitrypsin deficiency (AATD).