BioWorld - Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Nutshell Biotech divulges new CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors for cancer

March 27, 2024
No Comments
Nutshell Biotech (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. has synthesized macrocyclic compounds acting as CDK2/cyclin E1 inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents