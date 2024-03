Cardiovascular

Artivila Biopharma presents new RIPK1 inhibitors

Artivila Biopharma has divulged azepine fused ring compounds acting as receptor-interacting serine/threonine-protein kinase 1 (RIPK1; RIP-1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of coronary heart disease, inflammatory bowel disease, liver diseases, myocardial infarction, neurodegeneration, stroke, inflammatory disorders and renal disorders, among others.