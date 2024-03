Mesoblast rockets on FDA’s acceptance of trial data for GVHD BLA

Regenerative medicine company Mesoblast Ltd. saw its stock shoot up 45% on the news that the U.S. FDA is satisfied with the additional data submitted from the company’s phase III study for remestemcel-L for treatment of adults with steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (SR-aGVHD) to support filing a BLA in pediatric patients with SR-aGVHD.