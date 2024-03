After a struggle, Akebia’s oral CKD drug is approved by the FDA

After a complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA in 2022 and approvals in Europe, Japan and Australia, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Vafseo (vadadustat) has finally been approved by the FDA. But the uphill climb still isn’t over for Akebia, as it has more hurdles to clear for the drug.