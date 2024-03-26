BioWorld - Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Biopharma regulatory actions and approvals February 2024

11 US approvals in February include biosimilar, treatments for frostbite, HIV

March 26, 2024
By Amanda Lanier
No Comments
In February, the U.S. FDA greenlit 11 new drugs, a slight decrease from the 14 approvals seen in the same month the previous year but an increase from January’s tally of eight FDA approvals.
