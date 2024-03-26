BioWorld - Tuesday, March 26, 2024
See today's BioWorld Asia
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Merck pours €300M+ in S. Korea as big pharma ups Asia investment

March 26, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
As investment in Asia biohubs continues into 2024, Merck KGaA’s Milliporesigma is the latest to drop more than €300 million (US$328 million) into a new bioprocessing production center in Daejeon, South Korea.
BioWorld Asia Deals and M&A Cancer Immune Biosimilar Asia-Pacific