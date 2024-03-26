BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Tuesday, March 26, 2024
Home
» Merck pours €300M+ in S. Korea as big pharma ups Asia investment
Merck pours €300M+ in S. Korea as big pharma ups Asia investment
March 26, 2024
By
Marian (YoonJee) Chu
As investment in Asia biohubs continues into 2024, Merck KGaA’s Milliporesigma is the latest to drop more than €300 million (US$328 million) into a new bioprocessing production center in Daejeon, South Korea.
