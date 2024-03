Aribio scores $770M deal in China for Alzheimer’s drug candidate

South Korean biopharma Aribio Co. Ltd. signed a $770 million deal to sign off exclusive rights to its early Alzheimer’s disease drug, AR-1001 (mirodenafil), in China. The exclusive deal for marketing rights will total about ¥5.59 billion (US$770 million), which includes a non-refundable up-front payment of ₩120 billion (US$90 million) and potential milestone payments, along with royalties.