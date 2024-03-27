Praxis’ PRAX-628 phase IIa results for epilepsy ‘impressive’

Despite numerous marketed anti-seizure medications in the U.S., patients with epilepsy continue to experience breakthrough seizures and tolerability issues compounded with drug interactions and side effects, leaving room for companies like Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. to fill treatment gaps. The Boston-based company presented phase IIa proof-of-concept data March 26 showing that in an evaluation of photo paroxysmal response, its once-daily oral small-molecule treatment, PRAX-628, resulted in a complete response in three epilepsy patients receiving 45 mg of the drug and four patients receiving 15 mg for a combined complete response rate of 88%.