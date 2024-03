Senate presses HHS on data breach that cost $7.5M

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) was quite vocal in its statement regarding a recent hospital cybersecurity breach, but HHS recently suffered an undisclosed data breach that cost $7.5 million in taxpayer monies. At least one member of the Senate, Louisiana Republican Bill Cassidy, believes the department could use a dose of its own transparency mandates, asking HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra why he made no effort to disclose the breach to Congress as required by law.