Diagnostics

Abbvie scientists describe new PET imaging agents for progressive supranuclear palsy

Scientists from Abbvie Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG and Abbvie Inc. have identified radiolabeled compounds capable of imaging and targeting microtubule-associated protein Tau (PHF-tau; MAPT) aggregates acting as positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agents reported to be useful for the diagnosis of progressive supranuclear palsy.