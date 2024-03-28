BioWorld - Thursday, March 28, 2024
US FDA: Fewer reserve drug samples needed

March 27, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
Thanks to technological advances, the U.S. FDA is reducing the quantity of reserve drug samples that must be retained from bioavailability and bioequivalence studies.
