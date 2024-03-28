Neurology/Psychiatric

World Dementia Council seeks Alzheimer’s action in next 10 years

Europe may still await its first disease-modifying Alzheimer’s drug after the EMA postponed its decision on Leqembi (lecanemab, Biogen Inc./Eisai Co. Ltd) on March 22, but leading members of the World Dementia Council were in an optimistic mood when they convened in London four days later. “We are working to make the inevitable happen earlier,” said Lenny Shallcross, executive director of WDC. “The inevitable will be rollout of medicines, rollout of better diagnostics and the improvement of care. All of those things over the next 10 years are inevitably going to happen.”