Other news to note for April 9, 2024

April 9, 2024
Med-tech happenings, including deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief: Agenus, Atmo, Bayer, BBI, Carthera, Early Is Good, Empire Genomics, Eyenovia, Ibex, Icad, Densitas, Immunovia.
