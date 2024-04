Sepsis: FDA greenlights Prenosis rapid test, Bosch/Randox aim for another

Prenosis Inc. gained U.S. FDA de novo marketing authorization for an artificial intelligence-powered rapid diagnostic tool for sepsis, one of the most challenging and deadly conditions in hospitals and reported a distribution agreement with Roche Holding AG. Another pairing also made progress in developing a sepsis in vitro diagnostic this week, as Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH and Randox Laboratories Inc. joined forces and committed €150 million (US$159.63 million) to the effort.