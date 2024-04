Musculoskeletal

RAM-2061 shows initial preclinical efficacy for multiple myeloma-associated bone disease

About 90% of patients with multiple myeloma (MM) develop severe bone disease, known as myeloma bone disease (MBD). This occurs due to the ability of MM cells to disrupt bone homeostasis, leading to excessive bone resorption. Some current treatments are effective for treating MBD, but they are associated with undesired adverse events.