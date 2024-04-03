BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Immuno-oncology

Ipsen nominates drug candidate from Marengo partnership

April 3, 2024
No Comments
Ipsen has nominated the first clinical drug candidate from its multiyear strategic partnership with Marengo Therapeutics Inc. in oncology.
BioWorld Science Cancer Immuno-oncology