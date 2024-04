Immune

Evaxion’s EVX-B1 vaccine antigens reduce S. aureus bacterial burden in surgical site infection model

Evaxion Biotech A/S and a collaborator have successfully concluded a series of large nonrodent animal infection studies testing antigens from Evaxion’s preclinical EVX-B1 vaccine candidate against Staphylococcus aureus. The EVX-B1 antigens were shown to significantly reduce disease burden.