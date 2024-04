Cancer

Blueprint Medicines presents further preclinical data and structure of BLU-222

Blueprint Medicines Corp. recently disclosed the chemical structure of BLU-222, an oral, potent and highly selective inhibitor of the CDK2 kinase, being developed for the potential treatment of cancers with CCNE1 amplification and/or cyclin E overexpression, such as HR-positive HER2-negative breast cancer resistant to CDK4/6 inhibitor therapy.