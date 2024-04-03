BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Cancer

Researchers uncover MYC’s role in CDK4/6 inhibitor resistance and identify a MYC-degrading molecule

April 3, 2024
The cyclin-dependent kinases CDK4 and CDK6 are crucial for cell cycle progression and, therefore, considered potential targets for cancer therapy.
