BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Inflammatory

Tibet Haisco Pharmaceutical patents new antagonists of LPAM-1 and VLA-4 for inflammatory disorders

April 3, 2024
No Comments
Tibet Haisco Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has disclosed integrin α4β7 (LPAM-1) and/or α4β1 (ITGA4; VLA-4) antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of inflammatory disorders.
BioWorld Science Inflammatory Patents