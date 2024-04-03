BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Cancer

Alterome Therapeutics presents new AKT1 inhibitors

April 3, 2024
Alterome Therapeutics Inc. has divulged RAC-α serine/threonine-protein kinase (AKT1; PKBα) (E17K mutant) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
