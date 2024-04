Infection

Discovery of AM-4085, an orally bioavailable FmlH lectin antagonist for the treatment of UTIs

FmlH is a bacterial adhesin of uropathogenic E. coli (UPEC) that has been shown to be up-regulated during chronic UPEC infection. Washington University scientists recently disclosed the discovery and preclinical evaluation of novel FmlH lectin antagonists as potential candidates for the treatment of chronic urinary tract infections (UTIs) and kidney infections.