Alteogen stock rebounds after ex-CSO sells 3% stake in block deal

April 2, 2024
By Marian (YoonJee) Chu
No Comments
South Korean biosimilar-focused Alteogen Inc. said on March 27 that Chung Hye-shin, former chief strategy officer (CSO) and co-founder, sold 1.6 million of Alteogen shares for ₩316.4 billion (US$234.24 million) to foreign institutional investors.
