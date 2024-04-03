BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Newco Neurosterix takes Addex’s preclinical assets private

April 3, 2024
By Nuala Moran
No Comments
Addex Therapeutics has offloaded its portfolio of preclinical allosteric modulation drugs into Neurosterix, a new company that arrives on the scene with a $63 million series A round.
