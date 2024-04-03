BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 3, 2024
See today's BioWorld
Home
» Newco Neurosterix takes Addex’s preclinical assets private
X
Newco Neurosterix takes Addex’s preclinical assets private
April 3, 2024
By
Nuala Moran
No Comments
Addex Therapeutics has offloaded its portfolio of preclinical allosteric modulation drugs into Neurosterix, a new company that arrives on the scene with a $63 million series A round.
BioWorld
Financings
Newco news
Neurology/psychiatric
Small molecule
Series A
Europe