Neurology/Psychiatric

Mina Therapeutics and Nippon Shinyaku partner on RNAa therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases

Mina Therapeutics Ltd. has announced a research collaboration and licensing agreement option with Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. for the discovery and potential development and commercialization of small activating RNA (RNAa) therapeutic candidates targeting rare neurodegenerative diseases for which there are currently no treatment options.