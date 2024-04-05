Effector stock wilts as phase II cancer data disappoint

Top-line data from the phase II Kickstart study of Effector Therapeutics Inc.’s tomivosertib as a frontline treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer failed to produce data strong enough to continue development in the indication. The company has decided to halt the study, move ahead with a separate, investigator-sponsored study of tomivosertib in acute myeloid leukemia and focus on another drug in its pipeline for treating breast cancer. Effector’s stock (NASDAQ:EFTR) crumpled on the NCSLC news as shares plunged 82% on April 4 to close at $2.96 each. The closing value was the lowest the company has seen in the past 12 months.