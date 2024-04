Candel waxes to 52-week high on phase II pancreatic cancer data

Positive updated phase II data with CAN-2409 in pancreatic cancer led shares of Candel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL) to close April 4 at $6.40, up $4.72, or 281%, well above the firm’s previous 52-week high. At one point during the day, the stock had climbed to $7.65.