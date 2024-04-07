BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Sunday, April 7, 2024
» Ascletis quits development of farnesoid X receptor agonist ASC-42
Ascletis quits development of farnesoid X receptor agonist ASC-42
April 5, 2024
By
Tamra Sami
After reviewing data from its phase II trial of farnesoid X receptor agonist ASC-42 in primary biliary cholangitis, Ascletis Pharma Inc. said it was quitting development of the molecule in all indications.
