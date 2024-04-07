BioWorld - Sunday, April 7, 2024
Ascletis quits development of farnesoid X receptor agonist ASC-42

April 5, 2024
By Tamra Sami
After reviewing data from its phase II trial of farnesoid X receptor agonist ASC-42 in primary biliary cholangitis, Ascletis Pharma Inc. said it was quitting development of the molecule in all indications.
