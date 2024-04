Contineum prices $110M IPO to advance LPA1R antagonists

With high hopes for its LPA1R antagonist program, Contineum Therapeutics Inc. has priced an IPO of 6.9 million shares of its class A common stock at $16 per share as it seeks to generate $110 million in gross proceeds. The San Diego-based company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker CTNM on April 5, with shares ending the day at $15.40, down 3.8%. There have been nine other biopharma IPOs so far in 2024.