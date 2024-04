J&J paces interventional cardio market with $13B Shockwave buy

Med-tech powerhouse Johnson & Johnson made a bold bid to bolster its interventional cardiology holdings with the news today that it is acquiring Shockwave Medical Inc. for approximately $13.1 billion including cash acquired. The $335 per share cash price represents a more than 5% premium to Shockwave’s (Nasdaq: SWAV) April 4 closing price and a more than 17% premium to the stock price prior to the Wall Street Journal report last week about the rumoured deal.