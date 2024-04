More biosimilars from China, US encroach on Amgen’s denosumab

Biosimilar competition to Amgen Inc.’s denosumab (Prolia/Xgeva) is rising globally, with Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience Co. Ltd. gaining the latest China NMPA approval of Maiweijian (TK-006) on April 8. Mabwell’s wholly owned subsidiary, Jiangsu T-mab Biopharma Co. Ltd., gained NMPA clearance of Maiweijian (120 mg) as the first denosumab biosimilar for the indications of U.S.-licensed Xgeva for bone-related diseases.