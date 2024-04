VC firm Medicxi invests $40M in China’s D3 Bio

Medicxi has made its first ever investment in China – and its biggest single commitment to date – putting $40 million into D3 Bio Inc. The investment by the London-based venture capital firm will accelerate development of D3’s lead program D3S-001, a second generation KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in phase II development in advanced solid tumors.