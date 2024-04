Medicxi, Starpharma create Petalion with $25M round

A day after investing $40 million in China’s D3 Bio Inc., London-based venture capital firm Medicxi is investing $25 million to co-found a new U.K.-based company called Petalion Therapeutics Ltd. that will focus on an early stage oncology asset from Australia’s Starpharma Holdings Ltd. to develop novel dendrimer-based treatments.