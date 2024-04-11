Dermatologic

Neuropeptide released by pain neurons promotes wound healing by interacting with immune system

Wound healing is a highly specialized dynamic process for the repair of damaged/injured tissues through an intricate mechanism. Any failure in the normal wound healing process results in abnormal scar formation, and a chronic state which is more susceptible to infections. Researchers from Monash University in Australia and Osaka University in Japan have demonstrated that the removal of a specific subtype of sensory neurons containing the Nav1.8+ ion channel significantly impairs skin wound repair and muscle regeneration following injury.