Immuno-oncology

GC Cell reports data on anti-CD5 CAR-NK therapy with potent efficacy, long-term in vivo persistence in blood

A team from GC Cell Corp. reported preclinical data on GL-205, a novel allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK being developed for the treatment of T-cell malignancies. GL-205 was developed using cord blood-derived NK cells that were genetically modified to express CD5-directed CAR and simultaneously produce IL-15 to support NK cell survival and proliferation.