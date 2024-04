Dermatologic

Sitryx names first clinical development candidate for atopic dermatitis

Sitryx Therapeutics Ltd. has nominated SYX-5219 as the first candidate from its proprietary pipeline to progress to regulatory nonclinical studies to support a clinical trial authorization (CTA). SYX-5219 has the potential to address a broad range of inflammatory diseases and will advance into the clinic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis.