BioWorld - Thursday, April 11, 2024
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Biomarkers

ZCCHC3 is a prognostic marker in TNBC

April 11, 2024
No Comments
Triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) is an aggressive type of breast cancer with poor prognosis and limited therapeutic options, and it accounts for 15%-20% of female invasive breast cancers.
BioWorld Science Conferences Biomarkers American Association for Cancer Research Cancer