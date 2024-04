Essential gaining neuroblastoma candidate in Renaissance buy

Essential Pharma Ltd. is paying up to £70 million (US$88.7 million) to acquire Renaissance Pharma Ltd., taking ownership of Hu14.18, a treatment for high-risk neuroblastoma. The antibody has completed a 64-patient phase II trial conducted by St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, in which it showed an improvement in overall survival of around 50% compared to currently available therapies.