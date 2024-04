Cancer

Cullgen patents new DCAF1-binding PROTACs for cancer

Cullgen (Shanghai) Inc. has disclosed proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising a DDB1- and CUL4-associated factor 1 (DCAF1) binding moiety covalently linked to target protein moiety (such as bromodomain-containing protein 4 [BRD4; HUNK1], cyclin-dependent kinase 4 [CDK4] and estrogen receptor α [ER-α; ESR1]) through a linker reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.