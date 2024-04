Biopharma financings March 2024

Galderma IPO marks highest as March financings total $13.8B

The biopharma sector secured $13.84 billion in financings in March, marking a 38% decline from February’s $22.3 billion, yet a 27% increase from January’s $10.9 billion. In 2023, biopharma financings averaged $5.91 billion per month. March brought two biopharma IPOs, totaling $2.65 billion, driven by Galderma Group AG’s inaugural offering of more than $2 billion.