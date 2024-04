Icecure seeks FDA authorization to market cryoablation system for breast cancer

Icecure Medical Ltd. submitted data to the U.S. FDA seeking de novo marketing authorization for its Prosense system to treat patients with early stage T1 invasive breast cancer in combination with adjuvant hormone therapy. Prosense is a minimally invasive cryoablation technology that freezes and destroys tumors, both malignant and benign.