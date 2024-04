Ingenion receives CE mark for Cymactive urinary catheter

Ingenion Medical Ltd. received a CE mark for its Cymactive 2.0R urinary catheter, a device to treat men suffering from chronic, non-neurogenic urinary retention. The technology, designed to mimic natural urination, will “transform” the lives of men currently struggling with the challenges of using Foley-type catheters, Edward Cappabianca, CEO of Ingenion Medical told BioWorld.