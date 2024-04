Bruker Corp. shows no sign of slowing its buying binge, picking up Nanostring Technologies Inc. for $392.6 million in cash plus the assumption of certain liabilities in its seventh deal so far this year.

Nanostring entered bankruptcy in February and received a “stalking horse” bid of $220 million from private equity fund Patient Square Capital in March. Bruker won the competitive auction for Nanostring’s assets, besting the Patient Square bid by 78%. The deal is expected to close in early May.