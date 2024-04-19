BioWorld - Friday, April 19, 2024
MDMA Annual Meeting

Cassidy sees risk of hurried US legislation for AI

April 18, 2024
By Mark McCarty
One of the problems with the European Union’s Artificial Intelligence Act is that it spans all sectors of the E.U. economy, an approach that Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) suggested is less than optimal in remarks to this year’s meeting of the Medical Device Manufacturers Association. Nonetheless, Cassidy said some in the Senate are keen to pass legislation without taking proper stock of the lack of congressional expertise, which runs the risk that hasty legislation may create more problems than it solves.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory U.S. FDA Medicare